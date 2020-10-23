Coronavirus update: Delhi govt plans to cut cost of RT-PCR test

Delhi government is planning to cut the price of RT-PCR tests to encourage more people to get themselves checked for coronavirus. Initially, the cost of the RT-PCR test in the national capital was Rs 4,800. It was later reduced to Rs 2,400 on the recommendation of a high-level expert committee.

However, in the neighbouring states, such as Haryana, the test cost is half of Delhi. In Haryana, a solo RT-PCR test cost is Rs 1,200, and in Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs 1,600.

The Kerala government also reduced the rates of COVID-19 tests on Thursday. The Kerala government revised the price of the RT-PCR test to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,750.

It is anticipated that the Delhi government will also reduce the RT-PCR test price in a few days. The government is thinking to do so because of the onset of the festive season and winters when, the experts believe, there could be a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Delhi, different kinds of tests are done for coronavirus -- Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), CBNAAT, True NAAT, and RT-PCR test. All these tests are done for free in government hospitals. However, private clinics charge for it.

According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the number of tests done per million as of Thursday was over 2.21 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 42 lakh.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 41,975 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT test figures were 16,795, in all adding to 58,770 according to Jain.

Meanwhile, Delhi's coronavirus cases have climbed to 3.44 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease has surged to 6,163 as of Thursday.

