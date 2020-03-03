Coronavirus update: Two Noida schools shut; Hyatt Regency Delhi undergoes sanitisation

Two popular schools in Noida have been shut over fear of coronavirus, while a high-end hotel has asked its staff to undergo self-quarantine. The decision to shut the schools was taken after a student's father was detected with coronavirus. The individual is said to have attended a birthday party along with his child and mingled with other children, parents and teachers as well.

Health department officials are in touch with the individuals who had contacted the patient. They have also undergone tests and have been advised to stay at home for 14 days. Officials have visited the schools - identified to be Shriram Millennium School and Shiv Nadar school - and started sensitisation process in the schools. The coronavirus patient's family has been quarantined as well.

Principal of Shiv Nadar school Shashi Banerjee said that the school will be shut till March 9 so that they can carry out the necessary sanitisation procedures as per the WHO advisory. In a mail to the parents, Banerjee listed out the necessary measures they are taking to prevent spread of coronavirus and to "remove all scope for the further spread of this virus".

Principal of Shriram school Uttara Singh, stated "In the wake of the recent outbreak of virus and flu we request you to not send your child to school if he/she has a cold/cough or fever. We don't want infections to spread and the best way is precaution. Please do not send them for any test/exam either as it will not be allowed. Children found suffering from any symptoms of flu will be sent back home immediately. School is taking all preventive steps. We will be fumigating the entire school and all buses tomorrow and continuing it on a regular basis."

Meanwhile, Hyatt Regency in Delhi has asked its staff to self-quarantine for 14 days after it discovered that a diner at the La Piazza restaurant had been detected with coronavirus. "All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," said Julian Ayers, Area VP and General Manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi.

