Coronavirus vaccine: Russia's Sputnik V shows 95% efficacy

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has shown 95% efficacy, according to a second interim analysis of its human clinical trial data. The state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Tuesday that the calculations were based on the interim data obtained 42 days after the first dose. However, it did not mention the number of cases used to make the calculation.

