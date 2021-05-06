COVID-19 2nd wave: Maharashtra reports 920 deaths, 57,640 new cases; no room for complacency, says Thackeray

Maharashtra reported 920 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 72,662. India's richest state reported 57,640 new cases. This takes the overall case count in the state to 48, 80,542, according to a Maharashtra health department official.

The official added that as many as 57,006 patients recovered from the contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 41, 64,098. Currently, Maharashtra has 6, 41,569 active COVID-19 cases. Overall COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stood at 85.32 per cent, whereas the fatality rate reached 1.49 per cent.

Capital city Mumbai reported 3,882 new cases, taking the tally to 6, 65,057, whereas the death toll peaked to 13,511 with 77 new fatalities. In Pune, 3,390 new cases, while 59 fresh deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Amravati reported 2,663, 2,042, 2,010, 342 and 169 new coronavirus cases, respectively.

In the wake of worsening COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his social media address that there was no room for complacency just because there is a downward trend in the cases and the government is preparing to deal with a third wave.

He added that officials are working on a mission mode to upscale the production of medical oxygen (for serious COVID-19 patients) ahead of the third wave in India's worst affected state due to COVID-19.

Thackeray mentioned, "We generate 1,200 MT oxygen every day but our consumption is 1,700 MT. I have given a target to officials to increase the production capacity to 3,000 MT before we get hit by the third wave of COVID-19. I call it mission oxygen."

