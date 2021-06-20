COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh vaccinates 13.26 lakh people in single day

Andhra Pradesh achieved on Sunday what the health authorities feel could be a world record as over 13.26 lakh people were vaccinated from 6 AM to 8 PM in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

Covid Task Force chairman of the State K S Jawahar Reddy said it was a remarkable achievement to vaccinate 1.3 million people in a day under the mega vaccination drive.

This showed that our medical team and other staff can take up over one million vaccinations in a day if the government at the Centre maintains the (vaccine) supply, Reddy said.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.55 lakh and 1.54 lakh vaccinated. Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed one lakh each.

By 8 PM, 13,26,410 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the State.

By 3.30 PM, the number crossed the one-million mark. By 2 PM, it was 9,02,308, according to the Health Department data. In the process, the State also crossed the one-crore mark in the administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

So far, 1,11,45,738 people got the first dose and 27,35,648 the second dose since the vaccination programme began on January 16.

A total of 1,38,81,386 doses (first and second) were administered till date.

The mega vaccination drive focused on people over 45 years of age and mothers with children under five, and those going abroad for study and work.

On April 14, a total of 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in the State, then a record high in a day in the country.

