COVID-19 crisis: Israel bans travel to India, six other nations

Israel barred its citizens from traveling to India and six other countries, citing high COVID infection rates there.

In a joint press release issued by the Israel Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Friday, it was said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

The regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.

Also Read: Second COVID-19 wave: Italy imposes travel ban on India to avert spread of new variant

Non-Israelis, however, will be able to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently, the press release said.

The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours while waiting for a connecting flight.

The Israeli government has also authorised its health and interior ministers to appoint representatives to head an appeal committee and a panel reviewing special cases.

Also Read: International flights ban extended till May 31

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry proposed that those returning from the seven countries enter a two-week mandatory quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, local media reports said.

Those who have received two negative COVID-19 test reports will be required to be in a 10-day quarantine, they said.

These additional restrictions are also expected to come into force on May 3 but are subject to the approval of the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Arrangements Committee.