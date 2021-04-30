scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

COVID-19 crisis: Japan prepared to provide 300 respirators, oxygen concentrators to India

Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly"

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.

India is struggling to secure hospital beds and medical oxygen as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases. The death count in India from the pandemic topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

Also read: 'Stand with India': First US flight with COVID emergency relief supplies lands in Delhi

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos