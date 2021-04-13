COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce new restrictions today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the people of the state at 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister is likely to announce new guidelines and lockdown-like curbs in the state.

The state government had asked officials to prepare guidelines for the lockdown in view of the rising infections. However, sources said the measures would not be as strict as the nationwide lockdown imposed in March last year. The fresh restrictions are likely to be in place from midnight of April 14 till April 30.

. . CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will address the state at 8:30pm tonight (13th April 2021). Link: https://t.co/2xokOe3bwu pic.twitter.com/BSu01oIX5Q - CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 13, 2021

While transport services are likely to be operational during the period, private offices, schools and colleges will remain shut. Restaurants are likely to remain open only for takeaways, while Thackeray is also expected to announce restrictions on public gatherings.

The state government may also come out with an economic package to support the weaker sections of the society.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. India reported over 1.61 lakh new cases in the preceding 24 hours as on Tuesday morning, of which Maharashtra contributed the most with 51,751 new cases. The state accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

