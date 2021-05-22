Uttar Pradesh extends coronavirus curfew till May 31

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31 to curb the spread of infections.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said that COVID-19 vaccination, industrial activites and other essential services will continue during the period.

The previous restrictions were set to end at 7 am on May 24.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted," the statement said.

Saying the restrictions have given positive results, it said a decision has been taken to extend the partial curfew.

The state reported 6,046 new COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths in the preceding 24 hours on Saturday. The number of active cases stand at 94,482.

Amidst the second wave of pandemic, many states are under partial lockdown and restrictions. India reported 2.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

