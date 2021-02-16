scorecardresearch
COVID-19 vaccination: Mamata Banerjee directs Health Department to ensure maximum coverage

The chief minister, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, thanked everyone at the government of West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid from the front, including medics, paramedics, police, government staff and teachers, in a tweet message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she has personally requested the Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for all frontline staff of the state government.

The chief minister, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, thanked everyone at the government of West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid from the front, including medics, paramedics, police, government staff and teachers, in a tweet message.

"I would like to thank everyone at GoWB who've led the fight against #COVID from the front medics, paramedics, police, govt staff, teachers & other parasatals. I care for all my colleagues at GoWB & have personally requested @wbdhfw to ensure max vaccination coverage for them," she tweeted.


