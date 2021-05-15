COVID-19 vaccine: Odisha floats global tender to procure 3.8 crore doses

In a bid to inoculate the state's entire population, the Odisha government has floated a global tender through an electronic platform to procure 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines, an official said Saturday.

Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) invited bids from the world's leading vaccine manufacturers, he said.

The OSMCL's tender notice says that the qualified bidders can supply vaccines in four phases, and the state government will issue separate purchase orders for each.

As per the provisions of the tender, the selected bidder will have to deliver the first 75 lakh doses in 30 days from the date of the purchase order, and complete the supply of 3.8 crore vials in 120 days.

The first pre-bidding consultation meeting will be held through a virtual mode at 11 am on May 19 and the tender will open at 5 pm on May 28.

The OSMCL has clarified that order of half of the total quantity will be awarded to the L1 bidder.

According to the tender document, the state government will offer advance payment up to 30 per cent of the value of each purchase order.

Final payment will be ensured within two working days from the date of receipt of each consignment, it said.

The state Cabinet had on May 10 approved the proposal to float a global tender for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines.

