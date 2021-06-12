scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

COVID-19 vaccine: Over 25 crore doses provided to states so far, says govt

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the health ministry said in a statement

More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

"More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.

Also read: US denying EUA to Covaxin won't affect India's COVID vaccination programme: Govt

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos