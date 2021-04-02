COVID surge in UP: Schools to stay shut till April 11 for students up to class 8

COVID surge: Schools in UP to stay shut till April 11 for students up to class 8

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Friday, April 2, extended closure of all schools for students up to class 8 till April 11 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the state government had closed schools for students up to class 8 till March 31. UP registered 2,600 fresh coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Thursday, April 1, taking the state's total case count to 6,19,783 and the fatality rate to 8,820, as per a health department bulletin.

Also Read: India's COVID-19 count crosses 1.23 crore-mark; Maharashtra worst-affected

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued new directions during a review meeting at his residence in Lucknow.

He instructed to keep schools shut for students up to class 8 till April 11, a source told PTI, adding that authorities have been ordered to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed for other classes.

During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for administrative work, while education activities will not take place, the chief minister said.

Adityanath asked the officials to reactivate COVID-19 hospitals and give a report to him by evening in this regard.

Also Read: COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 extended till May 10 in Ghaziabad

He directed officials to show more alertness in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Agra.

Of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, the highest 935 cases were reported from Lucknow, followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi, and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, according to the bulletin.

Adityanath also asked officials to increase coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

(With inputs from PTI.)