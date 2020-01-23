CRPF man in Mukesh Ambani's security shoots self, suicide suspected

A CRPF commando deployed outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, died after shooting himself accidentally, according to media report.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) security post outside Ambani's 27-storey bungalow `Antilia' off Pedar Road. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment late at night, the report said.

The deceased was identified as Devdan Bakotra , who hailed from Junagadh district of Gujarat and had joined the force in 2014. His body was handed over to his family after autopsy.

It is yet to be confirmed if the officer committed suicide or if it was an accident. Officials, however, believe that it was a case of suicide. Preliminary investigation revealed that Bakotra stumbled and fell which caused his automatic rifle to fire. He received two bullet injuries in the chest, a CRPF official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Gamdevi police station and further probe was underway, Mumbai police said.

"It was accidental firing. It does not appear to be a suicide," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is entrusted with securing Ambani under the top 'Z+' category of VIP security cover. Nita Ambani is also protected by the force under a similar cover but she has a smaller category of 'Y' cover.

(With PTI inputs)