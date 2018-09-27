Rupee rescue! Customs duty hike props up Indian currency against US dollar

The rupee, which has slid around 13% against the US dollar this year, has been consolidating its position over the past three days. The rupee today opened 20 paise higher at 72.41 per dollar after the Centre hiked customs duties to support the currency and narrow the current-account deficit from a five-year high.Though the rupee hit a high of 72.38 against the greenback earlier in the day, it has since lost ground again, and is currently trading at 72.56. It had closed at 72.60 on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's close at 72.69 per dollar.

According to experts, dollar selling by exporters and banks and the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas also helped the rupee recover somewhat.

The Centre yesterday hiked import duty on 19 'non-essential items' ranging from air-conditioners to aviation fuel, effective midnight. According to a government statement, the total value of imports of these items in the last fiscal was about Rs 86,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the RBI is also taking measures to ease liquidity for lenders, Bloomberg reported. The apex bank has allowed banks to dip further into statutory liquidity reserves to help them meet their liquidity coverage ratio needs, a step that would boost cash available for lending. The buzz is that the RBI may also raise interest rates soon to further prop up the rupee.

These coordinated policy moves come as Asia's third-largest economy faces a barrage of bad news, be it elevated oil prices, fiscal concerns, the debt crisis Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), which is stoking borrowing costs at credit markets, or the cash crunch in the banking system. FII outflows have further hurt the rupee - foreigners have pulled $8.6 billion from local shares and debt this year.

Will these measures really help support the rupee and address the despondency in the markets? "We do not think so, except for a couple of sessions, due to reflexive trades from speculators," Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst, Kotak Securities told The Economic Times.

Indeed, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gave up early gains and traded down 0.1 percent a little after noon, set to round out its worst month since February 2016. Experts say that while the measures announced are likely to be positive in the short term, they are unlikely to impact the trajectory of the rupee and the financial markets. Since April, the RBI has reportedly shelled out $20-25 billion to defend the rupee, with little success.

"The additional duties will not serve to reduce the current-account deficit by more than 0.2% of GDP," Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt, told the portal. The increases will likely be countered by the recent jump in oil to above $80 a barrel, she added, forecasting the rupee to likely decline further.

Coming to global factors, the US Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year on Wednesday and upgraded the outlook for US economic growth for 2018 and 2019. Significantly, it signalled another hike in December and three more in 2019.

This matters because the US central bank's moves will further strengthen the dollar, and hence further weigh on the rupee, already Asia's worst performing major currency this year. Besides, it may prompt the RBI to follow suit at a time rising rates are already impacting several sectors.

With PTI inputs