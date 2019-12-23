scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Daryaganj violence: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 15 people by two weeks

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent the accused persons to further 14-day judicial custody after rejecting their bail applications.

The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent 15 people, arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, to two-week judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent the accused persons to further 14-day judicial custody after rejecting their bail applications.

The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody (JC). On Saturday, the court had sent the accused to two days' JC.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos