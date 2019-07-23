DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Updates: Draw for 17,922 DDA flats ends, check results here

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Live Updates: The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Housing Scheme 2019 draw has been completed Tuesday. People also visited the DDA headquarters at Vikar Sadan at INA to attend the draw proceedings. The DDA has received 47,000 applications for around 17,922 flats this time. The housing scheme, which ended on June 10, is for the sale of flats in Vasant Kunj and Narela. The process was also live-streamed on the DDA website and its YouTube channel. The flats available in different categories were -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). The allottes can visit the official website of DDA- www.dda.org.in to check the result of the draw lottery.

Here are all the latest updates on the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 draw.

2.15 pm: The Allottees can check their names on the full list of 540 pages on DDA's official website now.

2.04 pm: Second allottee is Raghav Dhawan, third allottee Vikas Sharma, fourth allottee Swati Babber, Fifth Vineet Kumar Yadav gets a flat in Narela. The full allotted trail can be checked on the official website of DDA.

2.00 pm: Saroj yadav first allotee (physically handicapable) to get an MIG category flat in Vasant Kunj.

1.45 pm: DDA completes the draw process. DDA to upload the draw list on its official website shortly.

1.35 pm: Draw process begins with the consent of the judges. This is the actual procedure has begun.

1.25 pm: HIG (Higher Income Group)- 488 (Category one and two) flats, MIG (Mid Income Group)- 1555 flats, LIG (Lower Income Group)- 5635 flats, EWS (Economically Weaker Section)- 2616 flats.

1.20 pm: A total of 10,294 flats are being allocated by the DDA.

1.15 pm: Total applicants in several categories- General category: 36,409 applicants, Ex Service men: 619 applicants, Divyaang: 841 applicants, Scheduled Caste: 5021, Scheduled Tribes: 2025 applicants, Wife of Applicant Martyrs: 97 applicants.

1.00 pm: 12 applicants had put in double applications which were caught by PAN.

12.50 pm: The DDA flat allocation process is being done in the presence of Justice SN Agarwal, Professor Ansal Kumar and Deputy Director Vishnu Chandra.

12. 45 pm: Total applicants covered in Draw- 45,012. Number of flats in total- 10,294

12.35 PM: Watch live streaming of DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Draw here.