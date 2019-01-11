Debt-ridden farmer kills wife and two children

A farmer has killed his wife and two children at Armanpura village in the border district here, police said Friday. Accused Paramjit Singh Pamma, who owned six acres of land, was allegedly in debt, police said, adding that Pamma has been absconding after committing the crime on Thursday.

He killed his wife Pinder Kaur (35), and two children -- an 11-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy -- while they were sleeping, police said. The matter is under investigation, officials said.

