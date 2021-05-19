Cyclone Tauktae: Delhi, adjoning areas receive light spells of rain, temperature reaches 23 degree Celsius: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday morning as the intensity of cyclone Tauktae continues to weaken. The national capital is likely to witness 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today'. Due to the rain, the temperature in Delhi reached 23 degrees Celsius.



Delhi: The national capital receives light spells of rain, visuals from Minto Road and Connaught Place.



As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today'. pic.twitter.com/wlMJR7k1Jc ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021 Besides this, the cyclone has impacted weather conditions in various parts of north India as the impact of cylcone Tauktae has now moved from Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD Kuldeep Srivastava had earlier said the cyclone has brought rains to southern Rajasthan as it approaches north India. He added, "Tomorrow, it will stretch from Rajasthan to Haryana. Due to this, east and west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, the Delhi-NCR region will witness moderate rain. There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Delhi." Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hissar, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Meerut, Rampur, Moradabad, Shamli, India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2021 Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Jajau, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/XTyR9O8i5Q India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2021

The department also issued an orange colour-coded warning for the NCR region with a forecast of rains and winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour for Wednesday.

This will move to Uttarakhand and bring rains to the state along with Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, according to Srivastava.

Cyclone Tauktae landed on the Gujarat coast on Monday night as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and brought heavy rains to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the damage caused due to cyclone Tauktae in the state. The Prime Minister is all set to leave Delhi and land at Bhavnagar.

From Bhavnagar, the Prime Minister will embark on an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafrabad, and Mahuva. Prime Minister Modi will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

