Delhi adopts BS-VI fuel; Supreme Court wants more cities to follow suit by April 1

Even as the capital reportedly became the first country to adopt Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) fuels - nearly all petrol pumps are believed to be selling the cleaner fuel already, well ahead of the April 1 deadline set for Delhi - the Supreme Court is wondering why more cities cannot follow suit.

Yesterday, the apex court proposed a roll-out of BS-VI grade fuel across 13 metros by April 1 next year, and directed the Centre to consult the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and get their reply to this proposal in two weeks. To remind you, BS-VI emission standard was scheduled to come into force across India from April 1, 2020, completely leapfrogging over BS-V grade.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Additional Solicitor General A.S. Nadkarni, appearing for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), had earlier told the court that the new norms would first be rolled out in Delhi and then expanded to the National Capital Region and other cities.

During the hearing on Monday, advocate Aparajita Singh wondered why the BS-VI fuel could not be rolled out in more cities by April 1, 2019 given that pollution was a pressing issue. Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the matter of air pollution in Delhi and NCT states, also pointed out to the Bench that BS-IV fuel had been rolled out in multiple cities in one go. In the previous hearing, held last month, she had stated that "They cannot take the health of citizens so lightly", adding that as per the Centre's affidavit, Rs 80,000 crore had been spent on BS-VI norms.

According to the report, the bench of Justices M.B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta also directed the Centre to look into the question of differential pricing for diesel to disincentivise the use of the fuel, which has been blamed for contributing to pollution.

The Centre's stand has been that increasing the price of the fuel would impact the movement of heavy vehicles, which, in turn, would cause the price of vegetables and other essential items to spike. In response, the bench suggested that differential pricing can be introduced in a way that ensures the price of diesel neither acts as stimulus for purchase of commercial and passenger vehicles nor does it impact the running of heavy vehicles.

This is not the first time that the Supreme Cout has taken a strong stance against air pollution. Last March, it had banned the sale and registration of all BS-III vehicles with effect from April 1, 2017. This was a major blow to the automobile companies since they were reportedly sitting on an inventory worth Rs 12,000 crore at the time.

Interestingly, Advocate Singh has also come down heavy on electric cars that are not BS-VI compliant. In the previous court hearing she had questioned why manufacturers could not shift to the BS-VI norms earlier when they already boast the capability to make these cars. She added that cars that are not BS-VI compliant should not be allowed to be registered after the new norms come into effect. Referring to data, she said pollution would come down by around 80 per cent in case of the BS-VI vehicles, as compared to the current BS-IV drives.

(With agency inputs)