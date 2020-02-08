Delhi Election 2020: Priyanka Gandhi first time voter son says students should get subsidy in public transport

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first-time voter son Raihan Rajiv Vadra, on Saturday, cast his vote in Lodhi Estate. The 19-year-old came along with his parents-Priyanka Gandhi and Rober Vadra to vote at booth number 114 and 116 in New Delhi.

After casting his vote, Raihan said that students should get subsidy in public transport.

"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students," Raihan said.

Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is eyeing to repeat his party's 2015 assembly performance, voted at the Rajpur Transport Authority polling station in the Civil Lines area.

Kejriwal, who is contesting the polls from the New Delhi seat, was accompanied by his wife Sunita and son Pulkit. Before leaving for voting, he sought his parents' blessings.

President Ram Nath Kovind, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also exercised their right. Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri were also among those who cast their vote.

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

