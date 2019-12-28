scorecardresearch
Delhi BJP releases 'chargesheet' against 5 years of Delhi govt

The Delhi BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that the AAP "misguided and befooled" people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

