Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder at the Delhi Secretariat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat this afternoon in a major security lapse. "Dangerous attack on Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal. Serious security lapses from Delhi Police. Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted soon after the attack.

According to media reports, the suspect identified as Anil Sharma was waiting in the visitor's area and he flung chilli powder at Kejriwal as he was leaving for lunch, at around 2:10 pm. The powder had been hidden in a cigarette packet.

The suspect tried to touch the CM's feet and as Kejriwal stopped him, Sharma threw the chilli powder right at his face. Kejriwal's spectacles reportedly broke in the scuffle.

The forty-year-old Sharma, believed to be a resident of Naraina in the capital, has been taken into custody. "Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi. The man crossed all security barriers and even scanners but the chilli powder was not detected," AAP said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has faced such an attack. In the past, he has had ink, eggs and even a shoe hurled at his person or his vehicle.

AAP is currently holding a press conference to condemn the latest attack, and has already accused the ruling party of deploying scare-tactics.

"Rogue elements who are attacking the Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal are backed by the BJP. They wanted to attack the Chief Minister even on the inauguration of Signature Bridge," read a tweet. The party further alleged that the Modi government has created an atmosphere "where anti-social elements are being instigated & promoted" to attack Kejriwal. "Attackers know they will get all protection from Central Govt."

Watch video: