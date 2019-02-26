Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike after IAF's attack on terror camps; gets trolled

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was scheduled to go on a hunger strike from March 1 to get his demand for full statehood to Delhi has postponed the same in the light of the IAF's attack on the Jaish terror camps across the LoC. In a tweet, the chief minister said, "In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had applauded the air force's mission and said, "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

CM Kejriwal's tweet was met with a lot of memes and sarcasm. One Twitter user said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking that if only he had known that Kejriwal would postpone the strike, he would not have attacked the terrorist camps today.

A lot of the users jokingly urged the Chief Minister to continue the hunger strike and not worry about the India-Pakistan situation, while some believed that this announcement was made to grab attention.

BJP and Congress also chimed in on the sentiments and said that CM Kejriwal's decision to postpone the fast was his attempt to gain political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier party convenor Gopal Rai had said that he would write letters to Delhi Congress and BJP presidents Sheila Dikshit and Manoj Tiwari about their stand on the issue. The venue of CM Kejriwal's hunger strike is yet to be decided.

The IAF's attack on the JeM terror camps comes twelve days after a terrorist rammed an explosives-laden into a CRPF convoy, leading to the death of over 40 jawans.

