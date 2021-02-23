Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case; court calls evidence scanty, sketchy

A Delhi Sessions Court granted bail to climate change activist Disha Ravi on Tuesday afternoon, subject to two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. Ravi was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said in his bail order that there is no palpable reason to not grant bail to Ravi who has no criminal background. He said, "Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence on record, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedent,"

After a short while, Pankaj Sharma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court, rejected a Delhi Police application seeking extended custody of four days for Ravi.

Appearing for Ravi, counsel Siddharth Agarwal said she had had no contact with secessionists.

Delhi Police, opposing grant of bail, said Ravi could tamper evidence if she were to be released.

The judge dubbed Delhi Police's reasoning "conjecture".

On Monday, she was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. Ravi was arrested on February 13.

She was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru home on the charge of being a key conspirator in the sharing of the toolkit that allegedly had a role to play in the riots during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

The police alleged that she, along with two others - lawyer Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk - prepared and shared an online document meant to gain support for the farmers' protest.

