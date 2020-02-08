Delhi Election 2020: 51% candidates fighting polls 5th, 12th pass; 16 are illiterate

Delhi election 2020: The national capital will see a three-cornered contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the 70 Assembly seats today, February 8. There are 672 candidates in the fray, of which only 298, 44 per cent, are graduates or above and 16 are illiterate, reveals an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch report.

The report adds that 340 candidates, 51 per cent, have declared their educational qualification between Class 5 and Class 12. Moreover, 12 candidates are diploma holders and six 'literate'.

The ADR report states that there are 16 "illiterate" candidates and 11 with doctorate degrees. It adds that a total of 212 candidates, nearly 32 per cent, are in the age group of 51 to 70 years, while 441 candidates, 66 per cent, in age group between 25 and 50 years. There are 11 candidates, around two per cent, who have declared their age between 71 and 80 years and eight who haven't provided their age.

When compared to the 2015's Delhi Assembly elections, there are 13 more female candidates contesting the polls. Of total 673 candidates, around 66 women candidates had fought elections in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

More than 14.7 million voters in various categories -- 8.105236 million males, 6.680277 million females, 11,608 service voters, 869 third gender voters, and 204,830 senior citizens, aged 80 and above -- will exercise their franchise on Saturday, said Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

The BJP is contesting along with its allies, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU). AAP's electoral campaign is led by CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj. The Congress is contesting with its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the Congress failed to open its account while BJP managed to win on just three seats. Kejriwal-led AAP swept the polls and gained victory on 67 seats. The polling will take place in a single phase and the results will be announced on February 11.

