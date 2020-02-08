Delhi Election 2020: Kejriwal hits out at Smriti Irani, says women decide their family vote

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, hit out at Union minister Smriti Irani after she called him out for his anti-women tweet. Kejriwal, in a tweet wrote, "Smriti ji, the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. Also, Delhi women have decided their family votes. After all they have to run their homes".

In Delhi, there are as many as 66.80 lakh female voters. Increasing women's safety has been one of AAP's primary poll-planks.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls.

The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent.

