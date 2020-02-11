Delhi Election Results 2020: Here's how AAP, BJP fared in areas that saw intense anti-CAA protests

The AAP has secured a lead on 57 seats as per the official ECI website, while the BJP remains a distant second at 13 seats. The impact of the Kejriwal-led party has been felt across the national capital. However, when it comes to areas that witnessed intense anti-CAA protests, the results have been a mixed bag for AAP.

Matia Mahal, Mustafabad, Okhla and Seelampur were the hotbeds of the anti-CAA protests during December 2019. In Matia Mahal, AAP candidate Shoaib Iqbal is leading at 61.2 per cent vote share whereas the BJP candidate Ravinder Gupta is a distant second at 31.2 per cent vote share. The Congress is at the third spot with its candidate Mirza Javed Ali securing a mere 5.91 per cent vote share.

In Mustafabad, BJP's Jagdish Pradhan is leading at a vote share per cent of 68.63 per cent whereas the AAP's Haji Yunus is a distant second at 27.03 per cent. The Congress' Ali Mehdi is a distant third at 1.91 per cent vote share.

In Seelampur, AAP's Abdul Rehman is leading at 53.93 per cent vote share whereas the BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra is a close second at 36.99 per cent vote share. Congress' Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed is at the third place with a vote share of 8.29 per cent.

In Okhla, AAP's candidate Amanatullah Khan is trailing against the BJP's Braham Singh. Braham Singh has so far secured a vote share of 52.48 per cent whereas Khan has secured a vote share of 40.42 per cent. As per these trends, Congress' Parvez Hashmi is at a vote share of 4.86 per cent.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: AAP looks certain to retain power; Manish Sisodia trails

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Also read: Hari Nagar Election Results: AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon leads in fierce contest with BJP's Tajinder Bagga