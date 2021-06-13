Delhi govt ends odd-even rule for shops, restaurants to open with 50% capacity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced further relaxation in COVID-related restrictions in the national capital. Addressing a presser, CM Kejriwal said the odd-even rule for shops will end.

He added that all activities will be permitted after 5 am on Monday, except some activities that will still be prohibited, and some activities will be done in a restricted manner. Kejriwal further stated that a detailed order will be issued in this regard.

Delhi unlock: What's open, what's not

CM Kejriwal said schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, academic, political, entertainment, sports, cultural, religious festival gatherings will also continue to be prohibited.

Stadiums, cinema theatres, swimming pools, sports complexes, and multiplexes will remain closed.

"Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity. We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," said CM Kejriwal.

Weekly markets have been allowed to resume activity, but only one market will be allowed to open in one zone on a day.

Shops that were earlier operating in an odd-even format will now be open, however, they are only permitted to remain open between 10 am and 8 pm.

The Delhi Metro will function with 50% capacity. CM Kejriwal said that his government will observe it for one week, and "if cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be re-imposed, otherwise, it will be continued."

Delhi government had imposed lockdown in the national capital on April 19 in wake of surging COVID-19 cases. The curbs were then extended several times until the eventual lifting of restrictions began on May 31.

Coronavirus situation in Delhi

The national capital is registering a fall in the number of new infections and deaths. As per the health bulletin on Saturday, Delhi logged 213 new COVID-19 cases with a 0.3% positivity rate in the last 24 hours. The death count also came down to 25.