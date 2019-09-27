Delhi govt to sell onions at Rs 23.90 per kg from Sept 28: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will start selling onions for Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday, September 28. He also said that one person can get a maximum of 5 kg onions for their family.

"In addition to ensure that onions are available to citizens across the city, the government will make these available at 400 fair price shops even as it keeps a check on complaints of possible hoarding to create artificial scarcity in the market," said Kejriwal on Friday. He added that 70 mobile vans will be deployed across each Assembly constituency.

Earlier this week the retail price of onions had shot up to Rs 70 per kg due to reduced supply. Onions are in short supply due to torrential rains and floods in many parts of the country.

On Monday, Kejriwal had said that the government was working to contain the shooting onion prices in Delhi. He said that they were procuring onions and trying to supply them across the city via mobile vans.

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry had asked the states to send in their requirements for onions if they face shortages. Consumer Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had tweeted on Thursday, "To augment onion supplies to the markets, a team of two joint secretary-level officers have been sent to Maharashtra to talk to the farmers, traders and transporters to assess availability of onions and to persuade them to bring more onions to the market."

"NAFED has sent 10 trucks of onions to Haryana yesterday and another 5 trucks are being sent today as per their demand. Delhi Government has also demanded 4 trucks of onions from Saturday onwards which is being made available to them," said Paswan. "Other state governments too, who want to buy onion from Centre can send their requirement to Secretary, Consumer Affairs office. The demand for any quantity will be fulfilled immediately," he said.

