Delhi HC grants bail to DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

Delhi High Court has granted bail to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar. He was lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The court has directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of same amount.

Pronouncing his judgement on Wednesday, Justice Suresh Kait granted bail to Shivakumar saying that he is not a flight risk. The judge also noted that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

Earlier today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met Shivakumar in Tihar jail and assured him of all support from the party. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni and Congress MP D K Suresh, who is also the brother of Shivakumar.

After the meeting, Suresh told reporters that the Congress president assured Shivakumar of complete support from the party. Gandhi told Shivakumar that this is a case of "political vendetta" and other Congress leaders are also being targeted like this by the BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi -- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores or rupees.

