Delhi Metro to make 4,500 trips to meet Monday rush

After seven days of trial and error, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run 4,500 trips from Monday as it sees an uptick in ridership. The DMRC officials are confident and said that they are ready to deal with increased ridership even if crowd increases, while ensuring that all the safety norms required to avoid COVID-19 spread are followed.

Executive Director of DMRC, Amit Dayal said, "Over 4,500 trips will be made with 294 trains across the network, including the Airport Express Line. A team of around 8,000 housekeeping staff will look after the overall sanitisation work across the network. Around 1,500 Delhi Metro officers and staff along with civil defence volunteers are being specially deployed at the stations to facilitate commuter movement, in addition to the regular staff."

DMRC officials stated that the new system has been carefully crafted. While all the precautionary measures are in place, officials have urged people to eschew unnecessary travelling, especially during peak hours. Precautionary measures such as sufficient availability of sanitisers and thermal scanners are in place. Besides this, flying squads are deployed to ensure that COVID-19 norms are being followed.

Delhi Metro switched back to its pre-COVID lockdown schedule on September 12 with the Airport Line opening after a 170 day hiatus. All corridors of the Metro train are now in operation and the timings of services shall be 06:00 am to 11:00 pm.

