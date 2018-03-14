Delhi Metro's Pink Line removes North-South divide, network now covers 252 km

Delhi Metro's Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park (North Campus) to Durgabai Deskmukh South Campus section, was thrown open to the public today.

The travel time for the stretch will be 34 minutes. The corridor was formally flagged off from the Metro Bhawan by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Trains will start plying on the stretch from 6 pm.

With the introduction of the Pink Line, the Delhi Metro's operational network spans nearly 252 km, a DMRC official told PTI.

The corridor will be a major relief for Delhi University students and also for the people residing along the Ring Road, including Punjabi Bagh, Wazirabad and Shalimar Bagh.

The Pink Line with 12 stations, is part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 3. Stops include Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus.

Some facts about the Pink Line: