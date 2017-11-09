Delhi pollution: NGT orders shut down of industries; Odd-Even to start from November 13

The pollution situation in Delhi is so severe that the air quality has reached the 'hazardous' level. It is the third day of citizens waking up to a city blanketed by a dense layer of smog. In the wake of such an emergency the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the governments of Delhi and the nearby states, along with the city's municipal corporation for 'playing' with the lives of the residents.

The NGT has also ordered industries in Delhi to stop work till the next hearing, a report in The Indian Express mentions. According to reports, the NGT ordered diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 to be stopped from entering Delhi.

Various media reports have mentioned that the Odd-Even scheme is also staring from November 13.

The NGT blasted the authorities for promising action now when it is so late and said that even now construction work hasn't stopped. "Even construction work taking place openly isn't being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised," NGT said, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The tribunal even went on and said that people are being denied their right to life. "Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they're not getting a clean environment," it further added.

It also said that all constitutional authorities and statutory bodies have failed to perform their duties. NGT said that pollution is the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders. "Why don't you pass directions to stop construction and industrial activities for a month? What are you waiting for? Are courts your local guardians? What are you doing to the children? Old people are not able to walk," said a bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar.



"CPCB's report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week," it said.

The NGT asked the Delhi government what measures it has taken to tackle this issue and inquired why helicopters were not used to sprinkle water.

The Delhi High Court has also ordered the Union and State governments to hold emergency meetings in three days.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal is trying to meet with Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM, Captain Amrinder Singh to talk about stubble burning. While Khattar mentioned that this issue must be dealt with swiftly and that the state is taking every step in this regard, Captain Singh believes that this issue must be addressed to the Centre first as only they can handle something of this scale.