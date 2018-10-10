Tax sleuths raid businesses linked to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot; Kejriwal asks PM to apologise

The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Wednesday conducted raids on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party member Kailash Gahlot in connection with a tax evasion case.

IT Department officials said at least 16 locations in the national capital and adjoining Gurgaon are being raided by a team of over 60 tax sleuths and police officials.

The search teams are raiding locations in Delhi's upscale residential areas like Vasant Kunj and Defence Colony, offices and residences in Paschim Vihar, Najafgarh, Laxmi Nagar and Palam Vihar area in Gurgaon, the officials said.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two firms -- Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Limited -- that are operated and owned by the family members of Gahlot, they said.

The officials said multiple transactions and alleged under-reporting of profits has led the department to launch a tax evasion probe against the promoters of the two firms and their operations, they said.

While the former company is engaged in the real estate sector, the latter is said to be a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to people for "constantly troubling" the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said following the Income Tax Department raids on premises linked to his minister Kailash Gahlot.

"Friendship with Neerav Modi and Mallya and raid on us? Modiji you conducted raids on me Satyendar and Manish what happened to those (raids). Nothing was found. So before you go with another raid at least apologise to Delhi people for troubling their elected government," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the raid as a "media event". AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked the central agencies including the CBI, the ED and the ITD to disclose if it found anything related to "corruption" during their raids on AAP leaders and ministers.

"Many such raids happened in the past but nothing substantial came out nor any charge sheet was filed," he said.

