Demand for gold slipped 9% in 2019 due to high prices

High prices of gold caused its demand in India fall by 9 per cent in 2019 to 690.4 tonnes, compared to 760.4 tonnes in 2018. The yellow metal's value increased by 3 per cent to Rs 2,17,770 crore from Rs 2,11,860 crore, said the World Gold Council.

Total jewellery demand for last year was also down by 9 per cent at 544.6 tonnes, as compared to 598 tonnes in 2018. The value of jewellery demand in 2019 was Rs.17,179 crores, up by 3 per cent from 2018 (Rs 1,66,610 crore). Total investment demand for 2019 was down by 10 per cent at 145.8 tonnes, in comparison to 162.4 tonnes in 2018.

The gold demand in the fourth quarter of 2019 was down by 18 per cent at 194.3 tonnes, as compared to overall Q4 demand for 2018 (236.5 tonnes). In terms of price, this was a decline of 2 per cent at Rs 65,890 crore, in comparison with Q4 2018 (Rs 67,340 crore).

Total jewellery demand in India for Q4 2019 was also down by 17 per cent at 149 tonnes as compared to Q4 2018 (180.1 tonnes) and value-wise this was just a reduction of 1 per cent at Rs 50,530 crore during the quarter. In India, total gold recycled in Q4 2019 was 29.1 tonnes, as compared to 18 tonnes in Q4 2018.

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council, said, "India's gold demand was 9 per cent lower in 2019, at 690 tonnes, primarily an outcome of a sharp surge in prices of over 20 per cent in H2. However, in value terms, this reflects a growth of 3 per cent over last year. Growth in H1 was followed by a sharp drop in Q3. Diwali and Dhanteras revived hopes but the volatility coupled with a higher price bar impacted demand, in the lower and middle price bands".

He added that the investment demand received some respite during Dhanteras and the ensuing wedding season with 45.3 tonnes - the strongest quarter in the year, as gold proved to be the best performing asset class in 2019.

With high prices, recycled gold increased by 37 per cent to a record 119 tonnes. RBI buying was also a positive feature in 2019, lifting its gold reserves by 32.7 tonnes (till November) in 2019, he said.

India's average long-term gold demand is likely around 850 tonnes given its affinity to gold and economic and social context and India's gold demand will be in the range of 700-800 tonnes in 2020, said World Gold Council.

However, short-term challenges remain as large sections of the industry compete on low margins and fear tax uncertainty, leaving little incentive for long-term investments and modern trade practices.

