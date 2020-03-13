DFS Secretary Debasish Panda nominated on RBI's central board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda has been nominated on its central board.

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, New Delhi as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Rajiv Kumar," the central bank said in a statement.

The nomination of Panda is effective from March 11, 2020 and until further orders, it added.

