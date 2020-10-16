Diesel, petrol sales rise above pre-COVID levels in October

India's diesel consumption rose 8.8% in the first half of this month from a year ago, its first annual increase since March, when the nation imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, preliminary industry data showed.

Diesel sales, which accounts for roughly two-fifths of refined fuel demand in the country, totalled 2.65 million tonnes, showed the preliminary data compiled by Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer.

Petrol sales during Oct. 1-15 rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 982,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Also read: Passenger vehicles see strong recovery at 26.45% rise in September sales; all eyes on festive demand

Also read: Battery operated vehicles exempt from registration fee under Delhi EV policy