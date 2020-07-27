'Don't mind if career goes to hell, won't lie': Rahul Gandhi on China issue

Targeting the government yet again on China border issue, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he will continue to bring truth in front of the people even if it negatively impacts his political career. Gandhi tweeted a video of himself in which he could be heard saying, "I do not mind if my whole career goes to hell, but I am not going to lie about the Indian territory".

Gandhi also said, "The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic (sic),"

The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic. pic.twitter.com/H37UZaFk1x - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2020

"As an Indian, my number one priority is the nation and its people. Now it's pretty clear that the Chinese have entered our territory. It disturbs me... it makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory?," he added.

He goes on to say, "If you as a politician want me to keep quiet and lie to my people... when I have seen the satellite photos... I speak to army people... If you want me to lie that Chinese have not entered the country, I simply am not going to do it. I don't mind even if my career goes to hell. I think the people who are lying about the Chinese not entering our country are the people who are not nationalists... they are not patriotic."

At the end of the video Gandhi says, "I don't care if I don't have a political career after that but I am going to say the truth as far as the India territory is concerned."

This is not the first video or tweet that Gandhi has posted on Twitter criticising the BJP-led government. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak started Gandhi's tweets criticising the government's response to the pandemic have been a constant feature. He also started to talk about China after the Galwan Valley incident.

Replying to Gandhi's constant attacks, the BJP last week had slammed the Congress party saying that it has now become a "party of tweets". "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Also Read: 'Please don't extend loan moratorium': HDFC's Deepak Parekh pleads to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Also Read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlights 5 bright spots in Indian economy