E-Conclave Highlights: MSMEs, low income households must be supported, says IMF's Gita Gopinath

Responding to a question, Gopinath said, "You need to respond very quickly to make sure that financial markets are not deeply disrupted, that there is sufficient liquidity in the system."

6.56 pm: Countries which do not have a strong health system should invest in that; prepare a better social security net, says Gopinath.

6.55 pm: Very hard for us to predict the extent of this outbreak, says Gopinath.

6.52 pm: Bigger concern is that this pandemic will spill into the second half of 2020, says Gopinath.

6.51 pm: Loss of $9 trillion expected, says Gopinath.

6.49 pm: We (IMF) are well-resourced at this point of time, says Gopinath.

6.47 pm: Redirecting spending not enough, scale of spending has to be expanded too, says Gopinath.

6.46 pm: Crucial for monetary policy to keep up with developments, says Gopinath.

6.45 pm: We strongly support steps taken in India, says Gopinath.

6.42 pm: MSMEs, low income households must be supported, says IMF's Gita Gopinath.

6.41 pm: Once we are past this, it is very, very important that we do not indulge in protectionism, says Gopinath.

6.38 pm: More than 100 countries have approaced the Fund (IMF); we have responded very quickly, says Gopinath.

6.37 pm: It's also important to keep track of the financial vulnerabilities that might be building up, says Gopinath.

6.32 pm: First time since the Great Depression, both emerging and advanced economies are in recession, says Gita Gopinath.