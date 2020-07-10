E-tailers to be fined up to Rs 1 lakh, face jail term for not displaying 'country of origin' of items

Retailers could be fined up to Rs 1 lakh and face jail term if they fail to display 'country of origin' of imported packaged items on offer. This development comes after the government asked all e-tailers to display the 'country of origin' of products to help consumers discern between local and imported products.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said that if a manufacturer or marketing firm fails to comply with the order, they would be fined Rs 25,000 for the first offence, Rs 50,000 for the second and Rs 1 lakh for subsequent offence or one year jail or both where the items are sold through shops. Nandan said that this will be applicable for e-commerce firms if they do not display the details on their website, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has set up a central consumer protection authority (CCPA) that can take up suo motu cases of violations or those considered unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act. The Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary has been appointed as the Chief Commissioner and BIS Director General as investigating officer at the CCPA, stated the daily.

The secretary said that the issue was discussed with e-commerce players at a meeting called by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the commerce ministry. "We are on the same page on its implementation. If e-commerce firms display the details as maintained in the law, consumers can make an informed decision," said Nandan.

Following the order to display 'country of origin', e-commerce platforms had urged the government to give them some time to comply with the order. Online sites such as Amazon and Flipkart had asked for 3-4 months to comply with the order. The DPIIT had proposed August 1 as the deadline for e-commerce companies to display 'country of origin'.

