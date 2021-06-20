Delhi earthquake: 2.1 magnitude tremor hits Punjabi Bagh area

A low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was reported in Delhi on Sunday. Tremors were felt in the national capital as well. The earthquake hit the Punjabi Bagh area of the national capital, the National Center for Seismology said. The agency added that the quake struck at 12.02 pm (IST) at a depth of 7 km from the surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be 8 km northwest of the city.

Meanwhile, no damage to life and property has been reported as yet. Delhi comes under the 4th or 5th seismic zones. It is rare for the national capital to be the epicentre of an earthquake, but feels tremors when a quake takes place even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range.

In February this year, strong tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas for several seconds after a strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck in Tajikistan, which is around 1,200 km from the national capital.

The major earthquakes recorded near Delhi were in Bulandshahr of 6.7 magnitude on October 10, 1956, and in Moradabad of 5.8 magnitude on August 15, 1966. Both cities are in western Uttar Pradesh (UP.)