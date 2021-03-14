EC rules out attack on Mamata Banerjee; indicates injuries were result of security lapse

The Election Commission on Sunday ruled out a pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.

After reviewing reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the EC concluded that Banerjee sustained the injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in-charge, sources said.

Based on the reports, the poll panel will issue directions, they added.

The sources said Banerjee was not using a bulletproof or an armoured vehicle despite being a star campaigner, and it was a lapse on the part of those responsible for her security.

While she was using an ordinary vehicle, her director of security, Vivek Sahay, was in a bulletproof car when the incident took place, the sources noted, citing the report of special poll observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube.

Also, no approval was taken from the returning officer of the area where the incident took place, the sources said. Due to this, poll officials could not deploy videographers or flying squads, they added.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency. There were allegations that she was pushed by unidentified people.

Also read: India to produce COVID-19 jabs for Indo-Pacific region under Quad initiative

Also read: First Quad Summit: Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential to all