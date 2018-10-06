Election Commission declares dates for Assembly polls in five states

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for State Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

While Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on November 12 and 20, the Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on November 28. Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat.

Rawat announced that VVPAT EVMs will be used for voting during the State Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Counting of votes in all the five states will be held on December 11, he said. With the Election Commission's announcement, model code of conduct has come into effect in all these states from today.

The tenure of Rajasthan State Assembly, which has a strength of 200 members, expires on January 20, 2019. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will expire on January 7, 2019. Mizoram Assembly, with 50 seats, expires on December 15, 2018. The term of Chhattisgarh Assembly, with 90 MLSs, ends on January 5, 2019.

In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently dissolved the House to avoid the incidence of Assembly poll dates coinciding with Lok Sabha elections.