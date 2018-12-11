Assembly Election Results 2018: How big guns have fared in the polls in 5 states

The Assembly elections seem to have thrown a big surprise for Narendra Modi-led BJP, which was hoping an easy run against the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. The saffron party is on the verge of losing three most important Hindi heartland states, where it ruled for several years. The expected wins in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have given the much-needed boost to the Congress party, and this will play a crucial role in building up its confidence before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In MP, both the BJP and the Congress are locked in a close fight, while the TRS forged ahead in Telangana and the MNF in Mizoram.

Here's how big guns of major political parties have fared in the Assembly Elections 2018 in these five states. However, these numbers have been taken from the Election Commission of India website, and may be updated as the counting of votes progresses.

CHHATTISGARH

Raman Singh: Current Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh, Raman Singh, who was contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency in the state was able to secure over 37,023 votes. His rival from the Congress party, Karun Shukla, was trailing with 28,554 votes.

Bhupesh Baghel: Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who's the probable candidate for the CM post in Chhattisgarh, was contesting from Patan constituency. He got over 47,884 votes against Matital Sahu of the BJP, who could secure 33,209 votes. Bhupesh Baghel has credited strong party organisation for the Congress' impressive victory in the state. Under his leadership, the Congress is set to shatter BJP leader Raman Singh's dream of a consecutive fourth term as Chhattisgarh CM.

MADHYA PRADESH

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: BJP leader and three-time MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fought the Assembly election from the Budhni constituency. He defeated Congress' Arun Subhashchandra by over 36,000 votes. While Chouhan got as many as 96,745 votes, his rival candidate was able to secure just 49,078 votes. The party, however, is set to face defeat in the state elections. A dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in MP are trailing as per the latest trends.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia: State Sports Minister and senior BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia of Bharatiya Janata Party was able to secure 63,271 votes, while her contemporary, Siddharth Ladha of the Congress could get 35,933 votes. Notably, Scindia is the aunt of young Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and the sister of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

RAJASTHAN

Vasundhara Raje: Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje was able to secure 1,16, 484 votes, while her rival candidate, Manvendra Singh got 81,504 votes. However, 12 of her ministers, including Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, were trailing as per the latest trends.

Sachin Pilot: The young leader of the Congress party, who was also pitched for the Rajasthan CM's post, got 1,09,040 votes from Tong constituency. His rival Yoonus Khan of the Bharatiya Janata Party could get 54,861 votes.

Ashok Gehlot: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who could be the new CM of Rajasthan, got 92,934 votes, while his rival candidate Shambhu Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party was able to secure 48,880 votes.

TELANGANA

KCR: K Chandrashekar Rao, the regional satrap and the caretaker of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won with a huge margin of over 60,000 votes. He was able to secure 1,20,608 votes while his rival candidate, Vanteru Pratap Reddy, of Congress, could get 63,686 votes.

KTR Rao: KCR's suave and sophisticated son KTR Rao, who was contesting from Sircilla, got 1,25,213 votes. He won against Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy of the Congress, who got just 36,204 votes. There are speculations KT Rama Rao may be appointed as the be the new CM of Telangana and his father KCR may focus on 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mizoram

Lal Thanhawla: In Mizoram, TJ Lalnuntluanga of Mizo National Front (MNF) was able to defeat Congress heavyweight and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. He suffered defeat from both the seats he contested, including his home turf Serchip. He also lost from Champai South constituency. MNF is returning to power in the state after a gap of 10 years. With the party's loss in Mizoram, the Congress has lost its last bastion in the northeast.