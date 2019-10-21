Exit Polls 2019: Will Manohar Lal Khattar lead BJP to victory in Haryana?

As the voting for 90 Haryana assembly seats comes to an end, exit polls predict if the the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state with a lot more seats than what it could garner last time.

The state is poised for a multi-cornered contest mainly between the BJP, Indian National Congress, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is expected to report a significant improvement from the 47 seats it had captured during the 2014 assembly elections. The BJP is hoping that the voting pattern would remain same given the strong Modi wave in Haryana particularly under the shadow of the Centre's Article 370 move.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the Haryana elections will answer that question this evening.

In 2014 assembly elections, BJP had emerged victorious on 47 seats in Haryana. The INLD won 19 seats and came second, while the Congress could win just 15 seats. This time, Haryana has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders. Voting began at 7 am and ended 6 pm in the evening. The ECI had made tight security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident occured during the Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Also Read: Maharashtra Exit Polls 2019: Can BJP -Shiv Sena alliance do it again?

Also Read: Haryana Exit Polls Result Live Updates: Will BJP continue its dream electoral run in the state?