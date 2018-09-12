scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Exports up by 19.21% in August; trade deficit at $17.4 billion

"Export trade during August 2018 recorded at $27.84 billion, a positive growth of 19.21 per cent. Exports excluding petroleum also reported a positive growth of 17.43 per cent," said Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

India's exports grew by 19.21 per cent to $27.84 billion in August on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum.

"Export trade during August 2018 recorded at $27.84 billion, a positive growth of 19.21 per cent. Exports excluding petroleum also reported a positive growth of 17.43 per cent," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet.

Merchandise imports too rose by 25.41 per cent in August to $45.24 billion due to the rising crude oil prices, leaving a trade deficit of $17.4 billion.

In July, trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18.02 billion.

During April-August this fiscal, the exports recorded a growth of 16.13 per cent, while the imports during the first five months of this fiscal grew by 17.34 per cent.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos