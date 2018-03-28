Facebook says it will overhaul privacy controls, introduce 'Access Your Information' feature

Facebook announced an overhaul of its privacy controls on Wednesday. Although these changes would make the privacy controls easier to use, the changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. The social media giant says it has "heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find."

Facebook has faced a lot of criticism for obtaining users' data through terms and conditions buried in fine print, and from which it is extremely hard to opt out, or to know that opting out might be advisable.

The changes will be made in the 'coming weeks', as mentioned in a post from Facebook's chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer on the company's blog.



"Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data. We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," they wrote on the blog.

They said that the updates would include controls that are easier to find and use, new privacy shortcuts menu and tools to find, download and delete one's Facebook data.

Egan and Beringer said that they have redesigned their entire settings menu on mobile devices and everything would be accessible from the same place now. The privacy shortcut menu would make the menu more visible and the data more controllable in just a few taps.

"Some people want to delete things they've shared in the past, while others are just curious about the information Facebook has. So we're introducing Access Your Information - a secure way for people to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and things you've searched for. You can go here to delete anything from your timeline or profile that you no longer want on Facebook," they added.

The announcement comes amid growing criticism of Facebook's data-privacy policies following the revelations about Cambridge Analytica that harvested data on as many as 50 million Facebook users for political messaging purposes.

However, Facebook said that this security revamp was planned ahead of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that urged users to dive into the #DeleteFacebook movement. Lot of companies and celebrities have already deleted their Facebook pages, including SpaceX, Tesla and Playboy. Closer home, actor Farhan Akhtar deleted his personal profile on Facebook.