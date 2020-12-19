Farm protests: 14 arhtiyas slapped I-T notices; allege intimidation by Centre

A total of 14 commission agents or arhtiyas have been slapped with income tax notices, with some of them facing IT-department raids in their premises over the past few days. The commission agents allege that this is a way to thwart them from raising voice in support of the farmers as the deadlock between the Centre and farmers continues.

One such agent stated that upon getting a notice, he went to the I-T department office to meet the official concerned and allegedly they told him that they have got orders from their higher-up in Delhi and are helpless, The Indian Express quoted an agent as saying.

"Now this is the way that the government has started harassing us but we are determined and will not be afraid of such actions of the government and will fight till the government does not repeal these farm laws," an arhtiya quoted by the daily alleged.

A faction of the arhtiyas has set up a tent at the Singhu border, one of the flashpoints of the ongoing farmers' protests. Arhtiyas contend that 7 lakh people comprising 28,000 licensed arhtiyas or commission agents, their clerks, and labour across 1,860 anaj mandis in Punjab stare at unemployment due to the three farm laws.

They have also opposed the word 'middlemen' used to address them and claimed they are more than commission agents. They said their annual losses in commission will amount to Rs 1,800 crore annually due to the Farmers' Produce, Trade and Commerce (Production and Facilitation) Act.

