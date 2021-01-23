Farmers at Singhu border nab masked man sent to assassinate farm leaders

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border have reportedly busted a conspiracy to assassinate four farmer leaders by nabbing a masked man who claimed to be a part of the plot.

On Friday, while addressing a press conference, farmers at the Singhu border presented a masked man who claimed his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally. He also named police officials allegedly involved in the plan.

The farmers believe this was done to cause disruption in the agitation on January 26.

The man, who was asked to speak at the press conference said that his team was to be present wearing police uniforms to scatter the farmers. They were also shown a photograph of four people, who were to be shot. He alleged the person who gave the directions to carry out the plan was a cop.

He claimed to have been there at the protest site since January 19. He also said they were tasked to find out whether protesters were carrying arms."For January 26, the plan was that our other team members would mingle with the protesters. And if the protesters approach with their parade, then we were asked to fire shots at them," the man further claimed.

He also said "During the agitation on January 26, the farmers will first be given a warning by the police and if they do not stop after that then the plan is to shoot them in their knee first. Then our team of 10 will shoot from behind to make it look like the farmers have resorted to using firearms in Delhi,"

Delhi Police, meanwhile, said they are not aware of any masked man, adding that no formal complaint has been filed with till now.

The man has been handed over to the Haryana Police and has been taken to Kundli Police Station for questioning.

The man claimed that they were working for money and were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption.

The man identified Rai Police Station's SHO in Haryana's Sonepat as Pradeep, who was also claimed to be the conspirator of the plan. But India Today cross checked and found out that the post has been held by Vivek Malik for the past seven months.

Rubbishing the masked man's claims, SHO Vivek Malik said that the so-called "plan" makes no sense as there is no role of police in the farmers' agitation.

